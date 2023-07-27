A Douglasville man was taken into custody after a domestic dispute and a brief standoff with law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.
Deshawta McClain, 30, was injured after gunfire was exchanged between him and Douglas County sheriff's deputies during an incident at a home off Highway 5.
Residents reported seeing dozens of law enforcement vehicle going to the home near the Food Depot.
The incident reportedly caused major traffic problems on Highway 5 as authorities blocked off roads around the home where the incident happened.
Deputies were initially called to the house around 2:35 p.m. after McClain threatened members of his family with a gun, according to authorities.
The family members were able to escape the home where McClain remained inside.
Authorities obtained a warrant for McClain. When the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team arrived to serve to serve the warrant McClain did not comply with orders to surrender, authorities said.
As deputies attempted to enter the home, gunfire was exchanged and McClain was wounded.
The Georgia State Patrol SWAT Team was called in and both agencies worked together to get McClain to surrender.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said, "McClain exited the residence with a weapon tucked in his waist band" and "was taken into custody without further incident."
No law enforcement officers were injured.
McClain was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and has been released into the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to jail records, McClain is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case and will give it to the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office for review.
In 2020, McClain was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol for several traffic violations including hit and run, driving while impaired and speeding.
He was given a $5,500 bond and some of the charges were eventually dropped.
He remains in the Douglas County Jail now without bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.