GBI

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate an incident Wednesday at a home near the Food Depot on Highway 5.

 GBI/Special

A Douglasville man was taken into custody after a domestic dispute and a brief standoff with law enforcement officers on Wednesday afternoon.

Deshawta McClain, 30, was injured after gunfire was exchanged between him and Douglas County sheriff's deputies during an incident at a home off Highway 5.