A Marietta man has been indicted for malice murder for killing someone he was attempting to buy drugs from.
Frank Evboifo, 21, was indicted along with 42 other criminal cases by a May 10 Douglas County grand jury.
He also faces an armed robbery charge in connection to the Aug. 3, 2020, incident at The Reserves at Sweetwater Creek Apartments off of Thornton Road.
Evboifo had arranged to meet Nahajay Banks at the 99 Creekside Circle apartment complex for a drug buy.
When the two men arrived, Evboifo pulled a gun and took a messenger-style shoulder bag with an undisclosed amount of cash and a gun, according to an arrest warrant.
Evboifo shot Banks three times, according to the warrant.
He was shot in the chin, back and left hand.
An autopsy conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation revealed that Banks had blunt force injuries to the head.
After leaving the scene, Banks was able to call 911, and he later died at a Cobb County hospital.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office investigators learned through interviews with the victim’s mother and sister that Banks often met potential drug buyers at the apartment complex.
Evboifo and Banks attended high school together in Marietta, according to the search warrant.
Other indicted cases include:
• Matthew McGee, possession of meth.
• Nortaevous Hall, terroristic threats.
• Torian Wynn, possession of a controlled substance.
• Jahmel Palmer, criminal attempt to commit burglary in the first degree.
• Colby Martin and Jarvis Smith Jr., fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Eric Haggadone, burglary in the first degree.
• Jeremy Rancifer, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Shelby Lemon, aggravated assault.
• Edward Mays, sale of meth.
• Jason Ingram, terrorist threats.
• Ronald Mathis, theft by receiving stolen property.
• John Mooney, entering an automobile.
• Tobias Thompson, theft by taking.
• Joey Mayfield, identity fraud.
• Derrick Reed, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Cecile Cunningham and Michael Morris, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
• Bobby Kell, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Joshua Busbin, possession of meth.
• Jesus Delgado, Jr., possession of meth.
• Reonte Robinson, theft by shoplifting.
• Aaron Townson, possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Kameron Manning, interference with government property.
• Keith McClinic, entering an automobile.
• Kelliese Mackey, aggravated assault.
• Toshema Simpson, aggravated assault.
• Pierre Boswell, Shaun Boswell, Jr., Sheqwetta Pierce, and Patrick Smoak, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Nazhe Scott, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Jamaal Jerdo, child molestation.
• Marlon Buie, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Christopher Baxter, aggravated battery.
• Ryan Boyer, criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Jeremiah Hall, entering automobile.
• Michael Benton, Jr., criminal damage to property in the second degree.
• Steven Vaughn, crossing guard lines with drugs.
• Jahnyah David, forgery in the first degree.
• Datravious Middlebrooks, obstruction of an officer.
• Braydon Pendergrass, statutory rape.
• Joshua Busbin and Kenneth King, burglary in the first degree.
• Aden Stone, robbery by sudden snatching.
