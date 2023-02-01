Seated in a chair in the corner of the living room, Martha Page entertained some guests.
She recalled her upbringing in Douglasville and the many people she knew.
For a 100-year-old person, Page remembered the little details of a “life well lived” with no regrets.
She still lives in the house that her husband built from the ground up.
“I’ve been on this road for a while,” Page said. “I have no regrets about it. I’ve done some things that I shouldn’t, but I did a lot to help kids. I really don’t bother anyone.”
She was born on Jan. 26, 1923 in a house on Bowden Street. Page is the last living of 17 siblings. Most family and friends know her as “Buster,” a nickname that stuck since her childhood.
The family was forced to sell the house and move across the tracks.
She only completed the fourth grade before telling her parents she was dropping out to work.
“I wanted to help my parents out, I really didn’t like school,” Page said.
She began cleaning the houses of some of the wealthier residents in the county.
Page recalls walking to work because she didn’t want to drive.
Some of her employers began teaching her how to read.
“Those white people taught me how to read,” Page said. “They thought I was smart.”
She kept house during the day for the former Douglas County Sentinel owners, and helped put the paper together at night.
“I was 17 years old, and they needed some help,” Page said. “I helped put the Douglas County Sentinel together.”
Besides attending church, Page is an avid dancer and she loves cooking and entertaining.
She worked until she was 84.
“I just love helping people,” Page said. “It is something that I’ve done all my life. I like to dance. It makes me feel as young as my nieces.”
Page used to travel throughout the state to attend gospel concerts.
She is also known for her collection of hats.
“I’ve really enjoyed myself,” Page said. “I’m telling you the truth. I’ve met a lot of good people.”
