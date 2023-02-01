DOUNWS-02-02-23 THIS IS DOUGLAS

Longtime Douglas County citizen Martha Page turned 100 on Jan. 26. Page said she has no regrets about her life.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Seated in a chair in the corner of the living room, Martha Page entertained some guests.

She recalled her upbringing in Douglasville and the many people she knew.

