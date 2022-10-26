For the third straight year, Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson has been recognized as a top leader in the state.
Robinson made the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 100 Women of Influence list.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
For the third straight year, Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson has been recognized as a top leader in the state.
Robinson made the Atlanta Business Chronicle’s 100 Women of Influence list.
She is one of 10 current mayors in the metro area to be included on the list. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms also made the list.
“I’m humbled and speechless,” Robinson said. “I believe this is what I’ve been called to do. I’m standing on the shoulders of some great women.”
The magazine held its banquet on Oct. 14 at the Atlanta History Center in Atlanta.
Unfortunately, Robinson missed banquet after her flight from Washington, D.C., was postponed because of inclement weather.
She was in the nation’s capital as part of a Douglas County Chamber group.
“It was unfortunate to miss it,” Robinson said via cellphone. “It was nothing I could do about it.”
Robinson said the recognition is a testament to Douglasville/Douglas County starting to become more recognizable in the metro Atlanta as a place to do business and work.
She said serving on the Atlanta Regional Commission is a big plus for the city.
“I’m putting myself out there,” Robinson said. “I want to serve. It is important that we continue to grow. We are in that arena with some of the other growing cities.”
Robinson said her late mother would have been proud of her latest accomplishments.
She said receiving recognition with others like gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and other leaders shows people are watching her.
“My mother was an activist and helped fight for change,” Robinson said. “I know she would be proud of me.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.