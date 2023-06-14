From staff reports
Rhett McBrayer Awarded Golfer of the Week at Auburn Tiger Golf Camp
Rhett McBrayer, son of Scott and Ellen Wynn McBrayer from Villa Rica, recently participated in the renowned Auburn Tiger Golf Camp from June 5-8, at Auburn University. Rhett showcased his exceptional golfing skills among a competitive field of top players from across the country.
The Auburn Tiger Golf Camp provided an ideal platform for young golfers to exhibit their talent and receive coaching from experienced professionals.
Rhett’s dedication and outstanding performance during the camp earned him the prestigious honor of “Golfer of the Week”. This recognition was voted on by the coaches at Auburn University and highlights his commitment to excellence and sets him apart as one of the top-performing athletes at the camp. In addition to the title, Rhett McBrayer was presented with a custom Auburn University Titleist Golf Bag, a unique token of recognition.
Rhett McBrayer’s achievement at the Auburn Tiger Golf Camp stands alone with respect. However, more than that, Rhett thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to learn and network with the coaches and fellow golfers who attended the camp.
Anyone who loves the game of golf understands the importance of hard work, dedication, and a genuine love for the sport, which can result in extraordinary accomplishments and lifelong friendships.
