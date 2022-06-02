A Gift of Love Services was recently awarded $10,000 by Medline Industries to support its Back-to- School Program.
Enrolled students from at-risk families receive a bookbag with grade-appropriate school supplies, health and hygiene products, and a complete back-to-school outfit including shoes, socks and underwear.
Medline Industries is committed to giving back to the community, and A Gift of Love Services is pleased to be a recipient of their funds to bring back to school programs to local elementary and middle schools.
Studies have proven that when students have adequate school supplies, their grades and classroom behaviors improve and they become more excited about school and learning.
“Business partnerships are a vital part of our organization,” said A Gift of Love Executive Director Brenda Kirk. “We are honored to be a recipient, and the funds will greatly impact our community’s young people.”
Hundreds of students in Douglas County are enrolled in their Book Bag Food Program. A Gift of Love Services assists students in 22 public schools throughout the community.
Founded in 1995, and based in Lithia Springs, A Gift of Love Services is committed to utilizing volunteers and community partners to meet the needs of at-risk students and ensure no child goes hungry.
Visit giftofloveservice.com or call 770-672-4707 for further information.
