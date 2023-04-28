Douglasville native Megan Danielle is in the running to be the next American Idol.
The 20-year-old Douglas County High grad made the top 12 and will be performing on the ABC reality show Sunday night.
A former softball player at Douglas County, Danielle has become a hometown favorite as the Christian singer continues to shine in the national spotlight.
For her American Idol audition, Danielle performed Christian music singer Lauren Daigle’s “You Say,” and received a big surprise. Daigle came on stage and performed it with Danielle, leaving her and the judges in shock.
Wanting to break from performing in local bars, Danielle was encouraged by her grandfather to switch to Christian music.
“I want to be able to just lead people where the world is missing and the world is missing God,” she said in an interview with the AJC. “That’s what I strongly believe. And I want to really do better for myself and lead people in the right direction.”
Danielle made the top-9 during season 18 of “The Voice” as part of Kelly Clarkson’s team.
Being the spotlight is nothing new for the former waitress.
She captured the hearts of the nation during her time on “The Voice,” another reality talent show.
Many people feel that Danielle ’s time on “The Voice” gives her an advantage because she has an established fan base.
She has almost 46,000 Instagram followers.
As a Top-12 finalist, Danielle along with other contestants received a trip to the Stagecoach Music Festival, a huge country musical event in Southern California.
The competitors had front-row tickets to see Luke Bryan perform on Friday.
There were 33 million votes cast by viewers on the April 24 American Idol show, which is hosted by Atlanta native Ryan Seacrest.
Celebrity judges are Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Bryan.
