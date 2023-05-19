Just before exiting the stage at O’Neal Plaza on Tuesday, Megan Danielle Phillips had one last message for her fans.
“Guess what. I’m going back to Los Angeles, and I’m going to win this whole thing,” the Douglasville native and ‘American Idol’ contestant said.
Phillips will be competing against two other contestants — Mississippi country singer Colin Stough and Hawaii singer Iam Tongi — for the Season 21 title during a three-hour finale Sunday that begins at 8 p.m. on ABC.
She was in town Tuesday as part of a Hometown Visit that will be aired during Sunday’s season finale.
During Tuesday’s visit, Phillips received framed proclamations from the city, county and state along with a parade down Church Street.
Phillips did a free concert Tuesday evening at Douglas County High, where she is a 2020 graduate.
She also visited the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Creek Middle and Winston Elementary.
“I’ve learned so much about myself since being on the show,” Phillips said. “I was really shocked when I made the top 3. God is working in my life.”
Many county and city leaders thanked Phillips for the positive publicity that she has brought to the area.
“I hope you feel the love you have given us,” Douglas County Commission Vice-chair Tarenia Carthan said.
“We wish you victory,” Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said.
Phillips released a new single, “Dream Girl,” on Friday, writing on her Megan Danielle Worship Facebook page: “It’s a dream come true!! Dream Girl is OUT NOW!!! With this song, I wanted to send a positive message out to the world and to let people know that no matter what you go through you can still chase your dreams and to keep going. Hope you guys love it as much as I do! Go stream it at the link in bio and let me know what you think in the comments!”
