DOUNWS-05-20-23 MEGAN

Douglasville native Megan Danielle Phillips performs at Douglas County High School on Tuesday. Phillips will try to earn the title of “American Idol” during the ABC show’s finale on Sunday.

 Chris Dixon/Special Photo

Just before exiting the stage at O’Neal Plaza on Tuesday, Megan Danielle Phillips had one last message for her fans.

“Guess what. I’m going back to Los Angeles, and I’m going to win this whole thing,” the Douglasville native and ‘American Idol’ contestant said.

Trending Videos