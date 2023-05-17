Megan Danielle Phillips was given a key to the City of Douglasville and framed proclamations from the city, county and state Tuesday during her Hometown Visit as a finalist on ABC’s ‘American Idol.’
After a brief parade down Church Street, Phillips took the stage at O’Neal Plaza as fans and county and city officials welcomed her back home.
The 2020 Douglas County High School graduate is in the top-3 on the hit reality television series.
“This means a lot to me,” Phillips told the cheering crowd.
“I’m still that shy girl who still believes dreams come true,” she said. “I love Douglasville so much. Y’all have always been here for me.”
It was a long day for Phillips as she visited the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Mason Creek Middle and Winston Elementary.
She got a hug from her favorite teacher at Winston — Michelle Patterson. Phillips was also surprised with the queso dip from Monterrey Mexican Restaurant that she mentioned on the show Sunday night.
The day ended with a free concert at Douglas County High School’s football stadium.
An estimated crowd of about 1,000 individuals attended the concert.
It took about 10 days of planning from city and county officials with the network to pull the Hometown Visit together.
“Thank you for making us proud,” said Steve Jones with the City of Douglasville communications department.
“I hope you feel the love that you have given us,” said Douglas County Board of Commissioners Vce-chair Tarenia Carthan, who read a proclamation from the county.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson read proclamations from the city and the governor’s office.
Robinson, whose youngest daughter graduated from Douglas County with Phillips, also gave her a gift from her daughter.
She was presented a bouquet of roses and a key to the city.
“I’ve never gotten this many gifts before,” Phillips joked.
The finals for the show will air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.
Phillips is competing against Colin Stough, an 18-year-old from Mississippi, and Iam Tongi, an 18-year-old from Hawaii.
“We wish her (Phillips) victory,” Robinson said.
Phillips’ final gift during the pep rally celebration was a framed picture from the The Cultural Arts Council of Douglasville/ Douglas County.
“You are elevating the arts and the state of Georgia,” CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner said. “All of us are cheering you on.”
