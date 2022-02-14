Meyers Taylor earns silver in inaugural Olympic event

Douglasville native Elana Meyers Taylor was part of bobsled history while earning a silver medal at the 2022 Beijing Games.
Meyers Taylor finished runner-up to teammate Kaillie Humphries in the inaugural monobob event.
Humphries completed four runs in four minutes, 19.27 seconds to lead a gold-silver finish for the U.S. women’s program.
Meyers Taylor was second in 4:20.81 — 1.54 seconds back — for her fourth overall Olympic medal, one that came after she took a year off following the Pyeongchang Games to become a mother. Christine de Bruin of Canada was third in 4:21.03.
“I came out today just completely having fun,” Meyers Taylor said at a press conference. “I came out today knowing I had absolutely nothing to lose. For me, the difference between fourth and 20th wasn’t going to make a difference so all I had to do was lay it all on the line and that’s exactly what I did. I just went out there, enjoyed the heck out of this race, and fortunately it paid off.”
Meyers Taylor is now tied for sixth as the U.S. athlete with the most medals among Winter Olympians. The only athletes to earn more are Apolo Ohno with eight, Bonnie Blair and Bode Miller with six, and Eric Heiden and Chad Hendrick with five.
Meyers Taylor will get a second chance to medal in the Winter Games with the two-woman competition, which runs Friday and Saturday.
Shortly after arriving in the Beijing for the Games, Meyers Taylor wasn’t sure if she would get to compete.
She had to go into isolation in a hotel room after testing positive for COVID-19.
During the time, Meyers Taylor training was limited to a stationary bike and some dumb bells.
“I was that bad mentally, I was that put out, and I didn’t know if I could,” Meyers Taylor said. “I didn’t know if I should. And my runs showed it. My runs were pretty terrible and I just couldn’t clear my head. There was so much fog in my head with everything that’s been going on. I was really questioning whether I should come out. But, you know, thanks to my team, thanks to everybody, they lifted me up and they lifted me up to a silver medal.”
She said she is looking forward to competing in the two-women event later this week.
“I think it sets us up pretty good for two-man,” Meyers Taylor said. “ I think (Germany) is going to come out with a vengeance, so I’ve gotta get ready for that, but they’ve been dominant in two-man all season long in the World Cup, so we’ve got our work cut out for us. But, I think it says a lot.”
