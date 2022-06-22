Olympian Elana Meyers Taylor will lend her voice to another worthy cause to help Georgians with disabilities.
The five-time Olympic medalist has been picked to serve on the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities (GCDD).
Meyers Taylor has served on other organizations to help lead the fight for equality for females in sports.
She successfully lobbied for the Olympics to include the mono bob event in the women’s Olympic competition.
The Douglasville native has served as president of the Women’s Sports Foundation.
Since the birth of her son, Nico, the Lithia Springs High graduate has focused her attention and efforts on disability inclusion.
Nico was born with Down Syndrome and a hearing impairment.
“As a parent of a child with a developmental disability, I am looking forward to continuing to advocate for him and other children and adults like him,” Meyers Taylor said. “Until we are able to fully appreciate and celebrate the entire spectrum of neurodiversity, we have much work to do, and I look forward to doing the work. I’m honored to receive this appointment as a council member and look forward to working with the other members.”
Meyers Taylor was added to the GCDD along with Sharia Denise Stripling, a national deaf advocate.
Stripling is from Fort Valley, and is the first deaf graduate from Valdosta State University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance and Theater in 2014.
“We are extremely excited to welcome the new members to the Council,” GCDD Council Chairman Nicholaus Perry said. “Their passion and tenacity have driven them to success in their respective pursuits. We anticipate that those traits, as well as their platforms, will make them powerful advocates for Georgians with disabilities.”
Meyers Taylor and Stripling will begin serving on the GCDD council next month.
During the 2022 Beijing Olympics, Meyers Taylor won silver and bronze medals.
In May, she was awarded an honorary doctorate degree from George Washington University after giving the commencement address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.