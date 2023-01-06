A Michigan couple was arrested for insurance fraud after reporting that a truck was stolen at a park in Douglas County.
Brian Lee, 37, and his fiancee, Catrice Lockett, 37, were arrested after claiming his truck was stolen from Sweetwater Creek State Park on Oct. 17, 2022.
Both had a Kalamazoo, Mich., address listed on their arrest warrants.
Lee, with the help of Lockett, allegedly told a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputy that his silver 2011 Toyota Tundra was taken while the couple was at the park, according to an arrest warrant.
They were trying to obtain an incident report to make an insurance claim with GEICO, according to the warrant.
It was revealed in the false report of crime warrant that neither was in the state of Georgia on the date they claimed the truck was stolen.
The couple claimed the incident happened between 6:38 p.m. and 7:35 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the park in Lithia Springs.
Lockett was arrested on Jan. 3, 2023 and released the next day on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
Lee was arrested on Dec. 8 and posted a $22,000 bond the next day, according to jail records.
