The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously to reelect Terry Miller as mayor pro tem for 2023 during a called meeting last week.
Miller was nominated by Councilman Howard Estes. No other member of the city council was nominated for the position that Miller has held since 2020.
“It is my honor to serve,” Miller said during the 30-minute meeting.
It was the first meeting of the new year for the city council.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson praised Miller for the work he has done in the past in the position.
“You must have done a great job, and you have for me when I’m not able to be here,” Robinson said. “Thank you. You have handled business very well. I appreciate you. I appreciate your steadfastness, friendship and professionalism on this city council.”
During the meeting, Robinson announced that all committee appointments would remain the same for the year.
“It is not business as usual, we are doing a great job so we are not in a rotation mode to move everybody around,” Robinson said. “Thank you all for your service and how diligent you are in your committees. It has been a pleasure to assign these committees and to know that you all are taking them very seriously.”
