City Councilman Terry Miller was elected Douglasville mayor pro tem during a called meeting last week.

 Derrick Mahone / Douglas County Sentinel

The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously to reelect Terry Miller as mayor pro tem for 2023 during a called meeting last week.

Miller was nominated by Councilman Howard Estes. No other member of the city council was nominated for the position that Miller has held since 2020.

