Douglas County District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell III and Deputy County Administrator Frederick Perry were honored at the 6th Annual Community Trailblazer event on May 22 at Crossroads Church in Douglasville.
“I’m humbled and honored to receive this award in recognition for dedicating my life to be a public servant in my district,” said Mitchell. “I believe Douglas County is the heartbeat of the state of Georgia and without nonprofit organizations like FIT For The Future, it would be difficult to feel the love in the community.”
Douglas County’s highest appointed non-elected government official, Perry, who serves as the Deputy County Administrator and as an active member of Douglas County’s Tri Mu Ques of the Omega Psi Phi fraternity received the first Community Trailblazer Award.
“I’m extremely grateful to receive the Community Trailblazer recognition from Brandon Pennamon and the FIT for the Future family,” said Perry. “I don’t take my responsibility to the Douglas County community lightly and I’m humbled to be recognized for that commitment.”
Other recipients recognized for the evening were Douglas County Chamber President and CEO Sara Ray, Former NBA Basketball Player and Author, Mario West, and Lead Pastor Greg Towler at Crossroads Church of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.