Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 8:52 pm
Four more candidates have emerged as possible replacements for two suspended Douglas County commissioners.
Barney Young, Elizabeth Bennett and Terry Searcy have all reached out to Gov. Brian Kemp to be considered.
Last week, Kemp suspended Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell after both were indicted Feb. 24 along with three others for felony bid-rigging. Jones was also charged with lying to Georgia Bureau of Investigation agents.
Mitchell defeated Young in the Democratic primary last May and went on to be reelected in the November general election after defeating Bennett, a Republican.
Searcy identifies as an independent, although during the 2020 election, he ran against Jones as a Democrat.
Former football standout and Navy reservist Ricky Dobbs’ name has also emerged as a possible replacement for the chair position or District 1 seat.
During a television interview earlier this week, Dobbs didn’t fully commit to either party.
However, he has stated that he has endorsements from former Democratic presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter. And he said he has Obama’s personal cell phone number.
Former District 4 Commissioner Ann Jones Guider, a Republican, said she hasn’t reached out to the governor, but would serve if appointed.
“I haven’t made any contact with any one,” Guider said. “I’m not soliciting for the position.”
Searcy said he has friends from both parties who have written to the governor on his behalf.
“The big thing is that I want more accountability from our leaders,” said Searcy, who is hoping to get the chairman position.
Young said he was looking into possible run for a Douglasville City Council seat after losing to Mitchell last year.
But he said he has been keeping an eye on the developing situation with the GBI looking into a 2018 janitorial contract at the government annex on Fairburn Road that resulted in Jones, Mitchell, Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, former county Purchasing Director Bill Peacock and S&A Express manager Anthony Knight all being indicted.
“I’ve been following this story since the news broke,” Young said. “I decided to put my name in the hat. I regret what has happened, but our district needs to be served.”
In addition to her letter to Kemp, Bennett said she has gotten an endorsement from the The Douglas County Republican Women’s Club.
“This is a great endorsement,” Bennett said. “I’ve also written Governor Kemp.”
Jones and Mitchell were suspended after a special commission recommended the action to Kemp.
A separate commission is tasked with recommending to Kemp whether Baker should be suspended. No decision on Baker had been made as of Sentinel press time Friday.
Prior to serving on the county commission for 12 years, Guider was the county’s longtime tax commissioner. She could be considered for chairman or tax commissioner, if Baker is ultimately suspended.
