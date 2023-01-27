A Douglasville mother was arrested on four charges including inciting to riot after driving her daughter to a classmate’s house to fight.
Breanna Turner, 32, was charged with inciting to riot, disorderly conduct, party to a crime of affray and contributing to the delinquency of minor for a Jan. 14 incident.
According to an arrest warrant, Turner drove her 12-year-old daughter eight miles to a classmate’s home on Caitlin Lane with the intent to fight.
The two classmates had an issue at school, according to the arrest warrant.
A party to a crime of affray warrant stated that Turner encouraged the fight and cheered her daughter against the 13-year-old classmate during the incident.
According to a disorderly conduct warrant, the investigating officer wrote that Turner is “seen on video loudly cheering on her daughter” to beat up the classmate.
The warrant said she encouraged both youths to “engage in a fight” while they were engaging in a physical altercation.
Turner was arrested on Jan. 19 and posted a $4,000 bond the following day.
