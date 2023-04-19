A local motorcyclist died in a crash with another car Monday afternoon near Arbor Place Mall.
The Douglasville Police Department confirmed that a 28-year-old Douglasville man died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Boulevard.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
A local motorcyclist died in a crash with another car Monday afternoon near Arbor Place Mall.
The Douglasville Police Department confirmed that a 28-year-old Douglasville man died when his motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Boulevard.
The incident happened around 4:24 p.m.
John Sofia was identified as the motorcyclist.
An 80-year-old woman was the driver of a white Cadillac that was also involved in the crash, which occurred at the intersection to the mall entrance, according to accident report.
The woman was listed as a Lithia Springs resident on the accident report.
DPD had Douglas Boulevard blocked for three hours as officers investigated the crash.
DPD didn’t release any other details about the crash.
The incident report listed the crash as an active investigation.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.