A Powder Springs man has been charged for vehicular homicide for killing a 21-year-old motorcycle rider early Memorial Day morning.
Olakunle Ashimi, 37, was denied bond by Chief Magistrate Judge Susan Camp Wednesday morning on DUI, vehicular homicide and driving the wrong way charges.
Ashimi didn’t speak during the first appearance bond hearing, but Camp heard from his stepfather Elijah Smith, who pleaded for a bond with heavy restrictions.
“I’m not asking him to just get out, I want him to get help,” Smith said. “Take his license. He needs help. A family lost a loved one. I have no words to say. We are deeply sorry.”
Prosecutor Lauren Wallace said the victim’s family opposed bond and is distraught over the loss of their loved one.
Junior Licona-Chavez died at the hospital.
Wallace also pointed to numerous substance abuse arrests in Cobb and Paulding counties in her argument for denying bond.
“Judge, our community lost a 21-year-old,” Wallace said. “(Ashimi) has about 20 years of charges from drug use.”
Ashimi is a truck driver, according to Smith.
According to testimony from Cpl. Campbell of the Georgia State Patrol, Ashimi was driving west on Interstate 20 eastbound at mile marker No. 29 around 3:48 a.m. on May 29.
Campbell said multiple calls were coming in about a wrong way driver on I-20.
He said Ashimi struck Licona-Chavez’s green Kawasaki motorcycle with his black Lexus. Campbell said that CPR was being performed on the victim while he was en route to a local hospital.
While interviewing Ashimi, Campbell said a strong odor of alcohol was present. “He had bloodshot eyes and performed poorly on the field sobriety test,” Campbell said.
Ashimi’s blood alcohol level was .083, and results are pending from a blood alcohol test taken at the hospital. “He couldn’t remember anything,” Campbell said. “He didn’t know where he was coming from or where he was going.”
Camp called it a tragedy as she denied bond. “It is a very sad situation for both families,” Camp said. “He is a danger because we don’t know what he will do next.”
