Douglasville Police say speed wasn’t a factor in a Jan. 23 accident that left one motorist dead.
DPD Maj. Brad Stafford said that motorist Tommie Rains, 58, of Carrollton, was killed when her 2003 Pontiac Grand Prix was stuck from behind after it stalled out in the fast lane on Interstate 20 westbound.
The incident occurred just after 6 a.m. and the highway was shut down for 2 1/2 hours as the DPD traffic unit did a reconstruction of the accident.
The accident happened on the westbound side of the interstate at the Prestley Mill Road overpass, according to Stafford.
The driver of the SUV that struck Rains’ vehicle will not face charges related to the accident, according to Stafford.
“Everything happened within seconds,” Stafford said. “The victim broke down in the fast lane. The accident could not be avoided.”
The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries.
