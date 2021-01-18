Mr. Juan Manuel Rocha, 63, of Lithia Springs, passed away Wednesday, Jan,13, 2021.
He was born December 5, 1957 in Silio, Mexico, the son of the late Mr. Canuto Rocha and the late Mrs. Ma Soledad Alonso Rocha.
Mr. Rocha enjoyed playing drums and scratching off tickets. Mr. Rocha was a member of St. John Vianney Catholic Church.
Mr. Rocha is survived by his wife, Mrs. Angelica Saragoza Rocha of Lithia Springs, Georgia; daughters and son-in-law, Soledad and Luis Gamex Rocha of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Blanka Rocha of California; son, Eduardo Rocha of Mexico; sisters, Guadalupe Rocha of Lithia Springs, Georgia, Conception Rocha of Douglasville, Loreto Rocha of Mexico; several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will received friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville on Sunday. The Funeral Mass was conducted Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at St. John’s Vianney Catholic Church. Interment followed at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
