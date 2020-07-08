Mr. Rodney Keith Latham, 53, of Douglasville, Georgia passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born June 6, 1967, in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of Mr. John Smith Latham, Jr. and Mrs. Shirley Elaine Latham. Mr. Latham was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, racing and anything to do with automobiles. He had a big heart and liked to help everyone he could. Mr. Latham was of the Baptist Faith.
Mr. Latham is survived by his parents, John and Elaine Latham of Douglasville, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Emily and Gary Profitt of Villa Rica, Georgia; niece, Hannah; nephew, Logan; great nephew and niece, Caleb and Sadie Grace; several aunts, uncles and numerous cousins also survive.
A private memorial service will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with the Rev. Jim Grieme officiating.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.