Mr. Thomas “Tom” Charles Lacker, 64, of Cleveland, Ga., passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born June 28, 1956 in Trenton, New Jersey, the son of the late Mr. Joseph Lacker and the late Mrs. Rosemary Lacker. Mr. Lacker proudly served our country in the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Lacker was of the Christian faith.
Mr. Lacker is survived by daughters, Crystal Hamilton of Kentucky, Celia Lacker of Pennsylvania; sons, Nathan Lacker of Douglasville, Fred Lacker of Tennessee; sister, Margaret Grady of Florida; brothers, Mike Lacker of Massachusetts, Joseph Lacker of Pennsylvania; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside Services will be conducted at a later date from Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Ga.. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
