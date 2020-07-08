Mrs. Peggy Barber Fincher, 76, of Douglasville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. She was born Sept. 6, 1943, in Rockmart, the daughter of the late Mr. Virgil Barber and the late Mrs. Frances Allen Barber.
Mrs. Fincher is survived by her husband of 55 years, Mr. John West Fincher; daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Corey Parr of Olathe, Kansas; sons and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Pam Fincher of Douglasville, Robert Fincher of Douglasville; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Brenda Barber of North Carolina; five grandchildren, Colton Parr, Caitlyn Parr, Kenley Fincher, Morgan Jones and Haley Fincher; two great grandchildren, Stetson Jones and Caroline Jones.
A private funeral service was conducted Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Dr. Keith Stell officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.