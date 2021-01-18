Mrs. Sandra Kay Huddleston Buttrey, 60, of Winston, formerly of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021.
The family will received friends on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 from at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life Service will followed in the Rosehaven Chapel with Pastor James Demkowski officiating.
