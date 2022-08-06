A Thomas Wolfe book warned that you can’t go home again. He meant that when you try to return to a place you remember from the past it won’t be the same as you remember it.
Nostalgia plays tricks on your recollections and makes things seem better than they were. Sometimes places change so much that progress renders home unrecognizable.
Time doesn’t stand still, so no place is the same as when you left.
When my brother Bob and I graduated from college in the early 70s, Charlotte’s population was 240,000. In 2022, the region had 2.2 million residents.
Despite changes that accompany growth, it’s worth visiting your hometown to walk on the ground where you were born, get in touch with where you came from, and be grateful you have roots.
Those feelings and more must have washed over Bob last week, when he carried the memory of three generations of men in our family back home to Charlotte to attend the 83d Grand Conclave of their fraternity, Omega Psi Phi. A conclave is a private meeting.
Thanks to the election of vice president Kamala Harris, America knows more about Black Greek fraternal organizations born on campuses of HBCU’s (Historically Black Colleges and Universities).
Her sorority is Alpha Kappa Alpha, and their colors are pink and green. My sorority is Delta Sigma Theta, and our colors are red and white. Omega men sport purple and gold.
Charlotte rolled out the red carpet for 7,000 registered Omegas. Family members and unregistered attendees added thousands more spectators. Uptown hotels were booked, so Bob stayed 25 miles away in Monroe.
A gathering of Ques is not to be missed. The Greek alphabet for Omega looks like a Q and explains their nickname.
The energy of brotherhood Ques brought to the Queen City is a forever memory.
The welcome packet included a glossy 70-page brochure from the Visitors Authority. I’m impressed by a beautiful photo on the inside back cover of Billy Graham shaking hands with Queen Elizabeth as Nancy and Ron Reagan look on. Everyone is smiling, and the page includes a free ticket to the Billy Graham library in west Charlotte.
Another photo shows the old Ivey’s department store, now Ivey’s Hotel, a premier luxury hotel.
The booklet highlights the best of Charlotte tourism.
Breweries and vineyards weren’t a thing when we lived in Charlotte, but now they’re plentiful.
I was glad to see Mert’s Heart & Soul restaurant is still there, just blocks from the Square.
And happy to see that Amelies’s French bakery in the North Davidson neighborhood survived the pandemic.
I didn’t frequent that part of town growing up, but the eatery was a favorite before I moved away. Nothing says big city like a 24 hour bakery.
I appreciate the inserted spread sheet of Black-owned dining and places that stay open past midnight. My sister-in law is vegan, so I mailed Bob an article about Black-owned vegan restaurants.
The upscale Ballantyne neighborhood didn’t exist when we grew up, and Bob was anxious to see it. They met a cousin at Veltree Restaurant in Ballantyne. The soul roll sounds delicious (deep fried peas, rice and kale), but I’ll pass on plant-based crab legs.
Many frat brothers came in while they were there, and at the owner’s urging, some of the Ques stepped a bit. I need a whole column to explain the stepping tradition.
The conclave held a step show, a jazz set, awards for service and fun galore.
Events had dress codes, like black tie, all white, etc.
Plaza Midwood has an Ethiopian restaurant and Smallwood/Biddleville boasts a Ghanian restaurant. Growing up, Shoney’s Big Boy was considered cuisine.
Bob wrote, “Gentrification is alive and well in Charlotte.” The changes he saw in neighborhoods like Biddleville-Five Points, where we were raised, were apparent all over town. God isn’t making more land, and the price of development is sky high. Bob saw street signs for Brooklyn Village, named after the Black neighborhood flattened by urban renewal, and Good Samaritan Way, named for the segregated hospital where we were born.
He made the most of his trip home, visiting old haunts, our church (the historic 1st Presbyterian), our high school that three generations of the family attended and was just torn down to make room for a modern building, and the family grave site.
The tag line to promote our city is “Charlotte’s got a lot.”
With pro sports and lots of museums, there’s something for everyone.
Bob must have been proud to see the city through the eyes of a visitor who went home again.
