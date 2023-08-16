A North Carolina man has been arrested for attempting to sell a stolen boat in Douglas County.
William Reece II, 31, faces a felony charge of theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
According to the arrest warrant, the almost $100,000 boat was stolen in North Carolina on Feb. 20, 2022.
Reece is accused of bringing the 2021 Yamaha boat and trailer to the county to sell it, the warrant stated.
The boat is valued at $99,000, according to the warrant. Reece was indicted by a Douglas County grand jury on July 5, according to court documents.
Reece was convicted in North Carolina in January for receiving stolen vehicle charges, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.
He is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a North Carolina medium security prison.
Reece was extradited back to Douglas County to face charges for the stolen boat.
He has been in the county jail since Aug. 11, and has requested a speedy trial.
The NCDPS has requested that Reece be denied bond and brought back to the state following any conviction in Douglas County.
