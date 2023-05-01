The county’s National Day of Prayer organizer Ned Fowler is breaking from the format of topics that he used the previous 22 years.
This year, the 23rd year for the service, instead of assigning prayer topics to the participants, Fowler allowed them to choose their own subjects.
“Everyone of us are involved in various organizations and ministries affecting the community we live in,” Fowler said. “We all have our passionate desire to see God move and change the lives of people that we come in contact with on an ongoing basis. We have a saying in the church, ‘Own your 50 feet.’ For example in my 50 feet I pray daily for the hurting and lost men and women in the Douglas County jail. And to that point, I am at the jail two times every Wednesday conducting Bible studies and preaching to the inmates.”
National Day of Prayer services will be Thursday at noon on the courthouse steps.
“I was asked if I was worried that the participants would get off topic while praying,” Fowler said. “I trust these people that are praying, they have been with me for many years. I like this format. It is really a blessing.”
In years past, Douglas County Assistant Magistrate Judge Barbara Caldwell offered a general prayer over all the topics.
This year, Caldwell will introduce Douglasville City Council member LaShun Burr Danley, who will sing, “We Shall Behold Him.”
“If you ever heard LaShun sing, you know she can bring heaven down,” Fowler said.
Here is the lineup of participants:
Chief Judge Beau McCain, “Living in the Days of Noah”; Sally Buckner, “Testifying to Truth”; Joe Fowler, “From Revival to Awakening”; Mark Evans, “God’s Favor for Families”; Edwin Ford, “Marginal Lives and the Homeless”; Dave Divine, “Our Surrender to God’s complete Will and Purpose.”
Ford, the senior pastor at Crossroads For Life Ministries, will pray about the homeless. He said the country needs to make a difference in the area of homelessness.
“This is an area that no one is really talking about,” Ford said. “The population is growing but the services are diminishing. This subject has really been pressing on me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.