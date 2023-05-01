DOUNWS-05-02-23 PRAYER

Douglas County’s National Day of Prayer organizer Ned Fowler has switched the format for Thursday’s ceremonies. The event begins at noon on the courthouse steps.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The county’s National Day of Prayer organizer Ned Fowler is breaking from the format of topics that he used the previous 22 years.

This year, the 23rd year for the service, instead of assigning prayer topics to the participants, Fowler allowed them to choose their own subjects.

