Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and Community Services Board (CSB) COO Raye Lightford share a laugh before the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Youth Innovation Center on Friday.

 Diedra McClure / Special Photo

Raye Lightford came up with a concept to help address a growing mental health program in the community among youth.

With funding from the American Rescue Plan, Lightford was able to see his dream come into reality last week.

