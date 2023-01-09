Raye Lightford came up with a concept to help address a growing mental health program in the community among youth.
With funding from the American Rescue Plan, Lightford was able to see his dream come into reality last week.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners and Community Services Board celebrated the grand opening of county’s state-of-the-art Youth Innovation Center.
The ribbon-cutting for the 5,000 square foot facility was held on Jan. 6 at its location at the corner of Skyview Drive and South Sweetwater Road in Lithia Springs.
“It is a one-stop shop for our youth and their families,” said Lightford, chief operating officer of the Douglas County Community Services Board (CSB). “This concept is meant to address the behavior gaps in our youth. It brings together schools, parents, youth, accountability court, law enforcement and government and county organizations that address the behavior health of youth.”
The BOC contributed about $700,000 from its ARPA funding to the facility.
“This day marks a special occasion to convey how successful government leaders and community partners can collaborate and seize a remarkable opportunity to showcase how critically important it is to provide services that help address our youth needs,” Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones said. “The services of the Youth Innovation Center give us the opportunity to go from ordinary to extraordinary and be the model for other counties in the state of Georgia to follow.”
District 1 Commissioner Henry Mitchell said it was great to see the community come together for this pressing need for youth.
“I’m proud that’s it is my district,” Mitchell said. “It will have everything that the youth, their families and the community needs.”
A former bank building was transformed into the facility, with local businesses taking the lead.
Construction was done by A-Z Construction, which is locally owned by Mayes Massey.
Some of the core services provided at the center will be youth psychiatric services, job coaching, family and marriage counselling. In addition, supervised visitation, educational support services, GED prep and tutoring will be offered. The services are assisting the school system with alternative solutions to suspensions and expulsions as well as assisting with Individual Education Plan Development with the Douglas County School System.
Douglas County Juvenile Court Services will be using the Youth Innovation Center for some of its proceedings and programming such as the Hope Court Youth program because of all the resources it offers.
Douglas County Juvenile Court Chief Judge Michelle Harrison said the courts will definitely use the facility as an intervention resource.
“This is a wonderful opportunity, and we are so excited to move forward with utilizing the resources it offers,” Harrison said.
County officials said that organizations partnering with the center include the Nichols Center, Douglas County Fire & EMS, Lift to Enrich, Project Infinity Incorporated, Never Alone Club House and Stomp The Stigma.
“One of the challenges we are dealing with during and after the COVID crisis is how do we help our youth with mental health disorders?” said Jamie Dapremont, assistant director of Juvenile Programs. “Once we entered into this magnificent facility, Judge Harrison and I felt this was a good location that offers multiple solutions to many of the problems our youth face.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.