Douglas County has settled on a new location for a dog park at Clinton Nature Preserve.
District 4 Commissioner Mark Alcarez announced at a meeting that the location will be near the entrance of the park in an open space.
He said no trees will be removed to build the facility, which was approved in 2021.
Alcarez said that the county attorney said that Annie Clinton’s will did not prevent the construction of the dog park.
“All real property contained within the residue of my estate shall be held as a public park or natural area, to be developed as the State deems best, and to be named Clinton Memorial State Park,” Clinton’s will states. “Non-taxable entity to he held and managed as a park or natural area for the people of our State.”
The Board of Commissioners had approved the dog park during an Aug. 2021 legislative meeting.
“The majority of the people are okay with the location,” said Alcarez, who is in his first term as commissioner. “We will go ahead and more forward with it.”
The project will cost $25,000 with funding coming from the 2016 SPLOST. It was already in the works before Alcarez took office.
Some opposition arouse on the location of the dog park when construction began.
County high school cross country coaches opposed it being built at the previous site in the park because it would prevent them from practicing and holding meets.
Fence post was going up when questions were raised about the location. Alcarez called a meeting at the park to hear from resident.
About 41 citizens showed up at the meeting to voice their opinions.
It was announced that construction would stop and a new location would be found within the park.
During Monday’s meeting, only 13 citizens showed up, according to Alcarez.
Only five people were totally against the dog park.
