Before the Superintendent’s Middle School Advisory Forum students could partake in their full course meal, Nia Brown advised them in the finer points of dining etiquette.
Owner of Majestic Etiquette, Brown taught the students about the dos and don’ts of dining.
She wanted to make sure the students knew which piece of silverware to use and why.
No detail was left out on the rules of dining etiquette.
From video clips to hands-on training, Brown moved across the room to advise the students with each meal course.
“There is an erosion of social skills in our society,” Brown said. “When I give social training, students seem to enjoy it. Etiquette is important because it helps people engage with others. In a world where we are all busy and preoccupied with technology, having a personal touch is more important than ever.”
From students to corporate executives, Brown has found her niche is teaching etiquette.
Brown became a Certified Etiquette Consultant seven years ago, but proper etiquette has always been a part of her lifestyle.
Growing up in Birmingham, Brown attended charm school.
She said she benefitted from her mother and grandmother, who were ‘refined and poised,’ so it came naturally for her.
“I’m a by-product of my mother and grandmother,” Brown said. “It just came naturally.”
Even as society has taken a more causal lifestyle approach, Brown said that proper etiquette is still essential.
She said students need to learn how to interact on a professional and academic basis as they will be interviewed for jobs and scholarship opportunities.
Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North agreed.
“It is crucial that we produce well-rounded students that can compete for scholarships and in the job market,” North said. “We want students to know how to navigate through social interacting. They need to know how to break bread, respect and value others in a social setting.”
Brown said she tries to make her sessions with children ‘fun and easy’ while being hands-on to demonstrate.
“I usually get a good response from the students,” Brown said. “You have to have essential skills to interact with others. Proper etiquette is a way of making people feel comfortable around you. We should respect and value the people around us.”
