Nichols Center founder Tara Nichols spoke Monday to the Rotary Club of Douglas County, which has pledged to focus efforts on mental health issues.
Nichols gave members insight on what the recovery center does in the Douglas County community.
The organization, which was founded in 2013, provides services and support of those suffering from mental health issues and drug dependency.
When current Rotary president Tekmekia Gilchrist was sworn in as the new leader, she pledged to make mental health awareness a big topic for the organization.
“We provide a holistic pathway to helping those in the community,” said Nichols, a mental health therapist. “We want people to reach out before there is a crisis. Encouragement is a powerful tool we can use. It is often a forgotten part of recovery.”
Many individuals who are going through the judicial system are referred to the Nichols Center for help.
Nichols said they also focus on prevention and have connected with several organizations to spread their message.
Nichols joined the Rotary Club and said she hopes to network and reach as many individuals and families as possible.
She told her fellow Rotarians about volunteer opportunities within the organization.
“It is about building relationships,” Nichols said. “We can’t do this alone. We have the services. We are always open for volunteers.”
The Nichols Center also has a youth internship program.
“We want to take up the cause, and keep our youth invested,” Nichols said.
The Nichols Center has joined forces with the Douglas County Fire Department in providing services for critical stress management.
A big fundraiser for the nonprofit organization will be a golf tournament scheduled for Sept. 20 at Chapel Hills Golf Club.
Individuals or teams can register on the organization’s website at nicholscenter.org.
“We want to build a network of care,” Nichols said. “We want to create support in the community.”
