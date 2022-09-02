As the sun was setting Wednesday, Tara Nichols and her mother-in-law, Susie, dedicated a garden at the Nichols Center in downtown Douglasville.
The new Kirk Nichols Memorial Garden was opened to the public with a brief candlelight ceremony.
Wednesday was International Overdose Awareness Day.
Susie placed the first marker in the garden that had her late son’s name Kirk Nichols engraved on it.
Tara, CEO of the Nichols Center, read the names of others that had succumbed to an addiction or a mental health issue.
“We are just trying to help other people,” Susie Nichols said, who is founding director of the Nichols Center. “So many families are struggling.”
Kirk died 19 years ago at the age of 25 from a drug overdose. He spent time in the hospital as his organs shut down after swallowing a bag of drugs.
The new garden offers Susie a place of peace and encouragement as she continues to mourn the loss of her son.
As she talked about Kirk and the garden during Wednesday’s dedication ceremony, Susie fought tears.
After placing the engraved stone in the garden, Susie sat down on a bench in the garden and watched as others placed a stone for a friend or loved one.
“Drugs have reached and touched just about every one’s life,” Susie said. “We are reaching out because Douglas County needs help. We no longer view them as just a drug addicted.”
Tara said she hopes the garden will allow others hope and peace.
“It is a chance for people to restore their dignity,” Tara said. “It is a hard loss for family members as some feel guilt and are ashamed.”
This was the latest in a series of on-going projects from the non-profit organization.
“There is definitely a need for this center,” said Douglasville City Councilman Terry Miller, who attended Wednesday’s ceremony. “They are doing some great work here for the betterment of the community. People sometimes just need someone to listen to them.”
Visit the Nichols Center online http://www.nicholscenter.org for more information.
