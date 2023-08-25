When Trent North’s daughter first started taking piano lessons as a youth, he took the cheap route and bought her a keyboard from a discount store.
The instructor informed North that his daughter was progressing and would only be as good as the equipment she was working with.
After that conversation, North and his wife decided to invest in a baby grand piano.
North used that story to explain why he believes the school system should provide ‘five-star service to the students’ in the Douglas County School System.
The superintendent made the comments during the State of Education speech at the Douglas County Chamber Luncheon on Wednesday at the Douglasville Conference Center.
“It is important as a school system that we support our students,” said North, the state’s Superintendent of the Year.
“Our goal is to help the students achieve their goals.We must help them figure out what their goal is going to be. “
North told the audience of business and government leaders that the school system continues to prepare students for the next phase of their lives.
“Our goal is to partner with our students,” North said. “Our job is to make sure they have what they need to be successful.”
He added: “We want to provide them with a five-star experience. We owe it to the students to expose them to the best. There are no excuses and we don’t waver from that goal.”
North said the school system has been focusing on mental health during the post-COVID era.
“We are learning as much as possible to help the students,” he said.
“We are looking at the students’ social emotions. We can’t lose sight that everyday is a productive day. We have to create space on focusing how students are feeling.”
North said school safety remains a top priority.
He said they are in the process of purchasing portable metal detectors, upgrading school cameras and purchasing drones.
“We have to invest in the up-to-date technology,” North said.
“We are always studying the new technology that is available. Our best weapon is our students and community sharing information with staff in order for our schools to remain safe.”
