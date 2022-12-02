Trent North doesn’t want to take full credit for receiving the state’s highest honor in his profession.
The Douglas County School System superintendent said being named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year is a shared honor.
“This honor is shared with my Douglas County family and the community,” said North, who has led the DCSS since 2017. “It is an honor that has been bestowed on me, but this is shared with the teachers, students, parents and everyone in the community. It is a reflection that we are getting it right. It shows we are working together.”
North received the honor Thursday afternoon at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association Conference in Atlanta.
He was among four finalists for the prestigious award. Other finalists included Beverley Levine of Oglethorpe County School System, Brian Hightower of Cherokee County School District, and Fred Williams of Dublin City School System.
North said it caught him by surprise when his name was announced.
“I was shocked,” he said. “I think in Douglas County we have learned to agree to agree, and we have learned how to disagree. This shows that we work across a broad range of people in the business community, the religious community and with the media. I was nervous like a child, but excited at the same time. I think this is a representation of the Douglas County community.”
As Georgia Superintendent of the Year, North will now compete for National Superintendent of the Year award. The School Superintendents Association will award the national title in February 2023 at their conference in San Antonio.
“This award represents the teachers and families that helped build a school system focused on strategic and continuous growth,” North said. “Their support, coupled with leadership from the Board of Education, helped propel students to success. Good superintendents could not exist without good governance or dedicated staff members.”
Board of Education Chair Tracy Rookard said the award is a reflection of North’s leadership ability.
“He inspires achievement because he sees the potential for excellence in every student,” Rookard said. “Through Superintendent North’s diligent efforts, the educational outcomes and experiences for our students have greatly increased.”
DCSS is the 17th largest school system in the state.
It is the second time in the last five years that a DCSS employee has won a major statewide education award. In 2017, current New Manchester High School Principal Casey Bethel was named the state’s Teacher of the Year when he was a science teacher at the school.
Prior to joining the DCSS, North gained experience as a teacher on the elementary and middle school levels before becoming a middle school principal in the Carrollton City Schools system.
He also worked in administration as a human resources director for that school district. In addition, North served his native Carroll County community as a county commissioner for 25 years.
He was honored in 2020 when the Carroll County Recreation Department’s gymnasium was name after him.
North said DCSS is respected statewide and has become a model for other districts in working across the board with businesses and other government leaders.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones agreed with that assessment.
“I am thrilled at the news that Superintendent North, who has served as a willing partner with our local government and elected officials, has been selected as Georgia’s Superintendent of the Year,” Jones said. “He has a keen understanding that the school system does not operate in a bubble, but rather is a part of our larger community. As such, he has worked to not only strengthen and improve the Douglas County School System, but also serves to improve our whole community.”
Since his appointment, North has seen the district’s high school graduation rate stay above the state’s average. He also helped the district form its own police force. And he guided the district through the tumultuous COVID-19 pandemic.
During his tenure, he also oversaw the purchase of the old GreyStone Power property on Veterans Memorial Highway where the district’s central office is now located.
The school district is in the process of building a new Legacy Arena on the site of the old central office at Highway 5 and Gurley Road. Graduations and other events will be held at the 6,000-seat arena, which is projected for completion in the spring of 2024.
