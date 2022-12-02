DOUNWS-12-03-22 NORTH

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North was named the Georgia Superintendent of the Year on Thursday. North has led the district since 2017.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Trent North doesn’t want to take full credit for receiving the state’s highest honor in his profession.

The Douglas County School System superintendent said being named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year is a shared honor.

