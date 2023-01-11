Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North has seen his salary increase 71% since he took office.
Last year, the BOE gave North a lucrative contract through 2025 that included a $304,000 yearly salary plus a $30,000 signing bonus.
North’s initial contract when he came to the county in 2017 called for an annual salary of $178,000.
“For me, it wasn’t about the money, but about continuing the work that I’ve started here,” North said. “We have done a lot of things, but there is still work to be done.”
BOE Chairman Tracy Rookard said most school superintendents stay in place an average of three years.
North admitted that some school systems in the state and out-of-state have approached him, but North said he is “happy” in Douglas County.
In December, North was selected as the state’s superintendent of the year, and he is currently up for national superintendent of the year.
North also said that he has been approached by businesses in the private sector about work opportunities.
Rookard said the BOE realizes they have a sought-after leader.
“Mr. North is admired by leaders in education across the state and beyond,” Rookard said. “His selection as Georgia Superintendent of the Year and as one of four finalists for National Superintendent of the Year is evidence of his skills and effective leadership.”
North said he is happy with the contract. The DCSS is the 17th-largest in the state, and North’s salary is in the top-20 in the state and top-10 in the metro area.
“It is not the highest, and it is not the lowest,” North said. “All I asked was that they be fair. I think we have a great community, and I’m working to complete all the goals that I’ve set.”
Rookard said the contract was awarded on his performance and accomplishments.
“Because of Mr. North’s steady and inspiring leadership over the last six years and his investment in our community, the board made it a priority when planning for his last contract to raise his salary to a level comparable to that of other superintendents in metro Atlanta,” Rookard said. “His salary is now competitive with superintendents in other metro Atlanta districts and counties surrounding ours, some of which have far fewer than our district.”
North will be in northern Virginia on Thursday to be interviewed as one of four finalists for the national superintendent of the year award.
He will also be involved in a panel discussion with the other finalist to discuss current trends in education at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.
North said that school safety is on the top of his priority list, and the district has invested $5 million in that area.
Like the majority of systems across the country, DCSS is trying to address the teacher shortage.
“In our profession, we are struggling to recruit teachers and there is also an administration shortage,” North said.
He said another goal is to continue to boost teachers’ pay and eventually roll back property taxes. North said an obtainable goal is to roll property taxes back a mil.
“We are constantly trying to find ways to help our teachers, who I feel are overworked,” North said. “This will be the first year that we will take a week break in February, and next school year we will have a week in October. I’m trying to put for this to be a permanent school schedule. We are trying to create an environment where teachers want to work here. A place where they are supported and compensated.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.