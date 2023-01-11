DOUNWS-01-12-23 NORTh

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North signed a new contract in 2022 that pays him $304,000 a year.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Douglas County Schools Superintendent Trent North has seen his salary increase 71% since he took office.

Last year, the BOE gave North a lucrative contract through 2025 that included a $304,000 yearly salary plus a $30,000 signing bonus.

Trending Videos