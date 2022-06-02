“Writing in Restaurants” is a chapter in Natalie Goldberg’s delightful 1986 book, “Writing Down the Bones, freeing the writer within.” In it she cites Ernest Hemingway’s love for writing in cafés in Paris and those times when fellow novelist James Joyce sat a few tables away.
Which brings us to writing in another café — The Vine Café and Market much closer home in downtown Douglasville, Georgia, the host café for the “26 Tiny Paintbrushes” writers’ guild that started a few years ago.
Now like many face-to-face gatherings, guild meetings were put on hold two years ago because of COVID-19. Well, based on popular demand that’s about to change.
At its zenith, anywhere from 15 to 30 members of the writers’ guild turned out for once-a-month meetings. Members include published and emerging authors, musicians, educators, columnists, financial planners, real estate professionals, plus folks primarily interested in rich conversations and creative thinking. Agenda items include guest speakers, published authors, spoken word and tips for blogging and self-publishing. Members are offered opportunities for real time feedback on their work.
The guild’s mission is to provide a friendly, supportive environment to help members reach their writing goals or, for non-writers, a place for professional networking and creative thought.
Curiosity was the motivation for Lisa Green, one of the original guild members. She always knew that she wanted to write a book and has since joining the guild has self-published three.
“Creativity has a varied stimulus,” said Green when asked why she joined the guild. “I thrive in the dynamic environment created by in person interactions, and our guild provides that and much more.”
At this writing, guild member Mona W. Matthews, Ph.D., Professor Emerita, Georgia State University has reached the publication stage of her newest book.
“Writing by definition is a solitary experience, therefore the opportunity to gather face-to-face with other writers is highly valued. In person interactions enable us to share our successes and challenges which create a sense of community that feeds our writing soul,” shared Matthews. “Face-to-face meetings provide the intimacy required to build such a community.”
“I was stunned when I got the message that in-person guild meetings were put on hold,” said Lloyd Fields. “Just as I was getting the most out of the guild, it seemed that the rug had been yanked from beneath me.”
After almost two years of a shutdown because of COVID, and dwindling participation in Zoom meetings, the guild will relaunch on June 13th from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Vine Café & Market, 12375 Veterans Memorial Highway, Douglasville, GA 30134 www.thevinecafemarket.com
Contact Terry Howard wwhoward3@gmail.com 470-558-7310. Website: dcwritersguild.wordpress.com
