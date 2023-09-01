The 59th annual Shriners Labor Day Parade on Monday in Douglasville promises to include an assortment of snazzy little cars, makeshift floats and some politicking from local candidates.
Participants will line up Monday at 9 a.m. on Fairburn Road, with a 10 a.m. start time along the newly repaved Church Street.
Monday’s parade is put on by the Sweet Water Shrine Club.
The parade will go down Church Street from east to west, then onto Rose Avenue, Pinecrest Drive and through the back gates of Hunter Park.
According to parade organizer Joe Miller, there will be around 80 Shriners in attendance, along with civic groups, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglasville Police Department and several politicians.
It is an election year for mayor and three city council seats.
Next year is the county-wide election.
“We should have a good crowd” Miller said.
While some consider Labor Day the unofficial end of summer, the first Monday of September is reserved to celebrate the nation’s labor force.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, it constitutes a yearly national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.
Immediately following the parade, Douglasville Masonic Lodge No. 289 will be hosting its 59th annual Rudolph Harper Barbecue at Hunter Park.
The cookout will have hamburgers and hot dogs and feature activities and several vendors.
