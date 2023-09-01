Parade

Around 80 Shriners are expected to take part in the annual Shriners Labor Day Parade on Monday.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

The 59th annual Shriners Labor Day Parade on Monday in Douglasville promises to include an assortment of snazzy little cars, makeshift floats and some politicking from local candidates.

Participants will line up Monday at 9 a.m. on Fairburn Road, with a 10 a.m. start time along the newly repaved Church Street.