A parent of a middle school student was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges after attempting to enter her child’s classroom to confront the teacher.
Brittney Fuller, 32, is charged with two counts of abuse of teachers in the presence of pupils, disorderly conduct, simple assault on a public school system employee, failure to leave campus when directed and obstruction of officers.
The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at Chestnut Log Middle School on Pope Road.
Fuller was instructed by Assistant Principal Kam Farrow that she could not go to her child’s classroom to confront the teacher, according to an arrest warrant.
Fuller was apparently upset with the teacher for not giving her child water, the warrant stated.
“I am not going nowhere,” Fuller told the administrators when they asked her to leave the campus, according to the arrest warrant.
Fuller walked down the hallway cursing as she went towards the classroom, the warrant stated.
Three administrators blocked the doorway to prevent Fuller from entering the room.
“Don’t touch me or I’ll (explicit) you up,” Fuller told Assistant Principal Sarah Fredenburg, the warrant stated.
Fuller told her daughter that she didn’t have respect Fredenburg, and called Fredenburg a (explicit) and told her daughter she could spit on her, according to the warrant.
The warrant stated that Fuller used multiple curse words in the presence of several 11-year-old students, including her daughter.
She also used derogatory terms to describe school Principal Angela Holley and Fredenburg in front of the students, according to the warrant.
Fuller was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond. As a condition of the bond, Fuller must also take an anger management course and write a letter of apology.
