Family and friends help longtime Douglas County High coach Chet Forsh celebrate the naming of a stretch of Highway 92 in his honor.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

A state Senate resolution to name part of Highway 92 after Douglas County High coach Chet Forsh stretched beyond many of his athletic accomplishments.

Several family members, friends, former students and a pair of state dignitaries gathered in the parking lot at the school Thursday morning to pay tribute the longtime educator and coach.