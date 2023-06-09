A state Senate resolution to name part of Highway 92 after Douglas County High coach Chet Forsh stretched beyond many of his athletic accomplishments.
Several family members, friends, former students and a pair of state dignitaries gathered in the parking lot at the school Thursday morning to pay tribute the longtime educator and coach.
“You are a living legend,” said his daughter, Whitney.
Senators Kim Jackson and Donzella James introduced Senate Resolution 319 during this past legislative session which calls for a portion of Highway 92 from Highway 78 to Interstate 20 to be known as the Coach Forsh Road.
“This is a blessing,” said Teresa Wellmaker, a former student and athlete for Forsh. “You are a blessing. I’m so thankful that God has placed you in my life.”
Wellmaker is a current teacher at DCHS.
He coaches cross country, track and field and the girl’s basketball team.
As the basketball coach, Forsh has won 737 games and led the Tigers to three state semifinal appearances.
At one point, his teams reached the state playoffs 14 consecutive seasons, a county record.
“I had a pretty good coach,” said his daughter, Jamie Chapman. “I get the privilege of calling him dad.”
James called it a fitting tribute.
“We are giving you your flowers and accolades now,” James said.
“You are truly worthy of the street named after you.”
Forsh has taught for 50 years in the Douglas County School System and is the first Black head coach in the system since integration.
“When I started this journey 50 years ago, I never imaged that I would still be coaching and teaching,” Forsh said.
“I’m here because I care about young people. I’m truly blessed and high flavored. I love what I do.”
