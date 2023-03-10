Former Douglas County Purchasing Director Bill Peacock turned himself in to the jail Friday morning.
Peacock is the latest of the five indicted last month by the state attorney general’s office on bid-rigging charges over a 2018 janitorial contract to be booked.
Three elected officials, including two commissioners, are part of the two-count indictment handed down by the grand jury Feb. 24.
District 1 County Commissioner Henry Mitchell III, 61, and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker, 70, were the first to go through the booking process last week.
Anthony Knight, 60, owner of the janitorial company S&A Express, which is at the center of the indictments, went through booking process Tuesday.
All were released on a predetermined $20,000 bond agreed to by the attorney general’s office.
According to county jail records, Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones is the only person indicted in the bid-rigging scandal that hasn’t gone through the booking process yet.
Jones and the others indicted had until 5 p.m. Friday to turn themselves in.
Messages to Jones’ attorney, Clint K. Rucker, and to the sheriff’s office seeking more information about why Jones hadn’t been booked by the Friday deadline were not returned by Sentinel press time.
Gov. Brian Kemp must wait 14 days from the indictment to appoint a committee to review each case for each elected official. Friday marked 14 days, but there was no announcement from the governor’s office on the committees.
Once committees are appointed, they would then have 14 days to recommend to Kemp whether there should be suspensions until trial.
