Peggy McClure Harris, 74, of Douglasville, died Monday, Aug.14, 2023.

Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug.19, 2023 at the chapel of Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134.

To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.