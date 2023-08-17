Peggy McClure Harris, 74, of Douglasville, died Monday, Aug.14, 2023.
Her funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Saturday, Aug.19, 2023 at the chapel of Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, 6787 James D. Simpson Ave. Douglasville, GA 30134.
Rev. Doctor E. Leroy Brown, pastor of the 2nd Baptist Church, Douglasville, GA is the Officiant/ Eulogist.
A viewing will be at 11 a.m. at the chapel Saturday until the time of the service.
Simpson & Daughters Mortuary, Douglasville.
