Peggy Sue Brown Helton, 91, of Douglasville passed away Jan. 15, 2021 at Wellstar Douglas Hospital from complications of COVID-19.
Peggy was born August 16, 1929 in Douglas County and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Douglas County High School in 1946 and worked for a short time for Southern Bell.
She married Howell Eugene Helton on May 24, 1947. She became a housewife and mother to four children. They were married for 65 years before his death in 2014.
Peggy was a member of Bright Star United Methodist Church for over 70 years where she served her Lord as a Sunday School teacher and participated in the women’s group and other church activities. She used her many talents to sew dresses for her daughters and granddaughters and made clothes for their dolls.
She doted on her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She loved to quilt and has left behind many family heirlooms. Peggy also loved flowers, vegetable gardening, and canning/freezing the vegetables that they grew. Prior to moving to Assisted Living, she took pride in having a very large collection of hens-on-nests and also volunteered for Meals On Wheels for over 25 years. She will be remembered as expecting nothing short of perfection in anything she attempted.
Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, James Gordon Brown and Mattie Lou VanSant Brown and by her husband, Howell, in March 2014, her grandson, Davis, in October 2016 and her son-in-law, Jerry, in July 2019. She is survived by her children: Debbie Haddle (Jimmy), Donna Cargle, Johnny Helton and Tammy Beasley (David) and grandchildren: Brad Scott, Matthew Cargle, Christian Helton, Michael Helton, Katie Milliner, Devan Brewer, and Kelly Stevens. Her sisters Madeline Bramblett and Marie Coogler also survive along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Honoring Peggy’s wishes, she will be cremated and her ashes will be interred at a later date at Sunrise Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Bright Star United Methodist Church at 3715 Bright Star Road Douglasville, GA 30135 or at www.brightstarumc.org
You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowers
memorial.com.Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements.
