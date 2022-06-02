Deputy County Administrator Frederick Perry and Assistant County Administrator Tiffany Stewart Stanley graduated from The University of Georgia’s Certified Public Manager Program on May 26th in Athens.
Perry and Stanley were among 100 leaders, who represented public organizations from all over Georgia and surrounding areas, who completed a rigorous study of management science with a focus on leadership in the public sector, maintaining high ethical standards, leading through innovation, and serving the public interest.
“The Certified Public Manager program covered several critical leadership theories, principles, and practices that I’ll incorporate in my everyday operation with the county,” Perry said. “I enjoyed the camaraderie and team building I shared with my cohort team over the course of our service, learning project. This experience was definitely worth the investment and I’m grateful the BOC was supportive of this endeavor.”
The University of Georgia's Certified Public Manager® (CPM®) program is an accredited member of the National CPM® Consortium and is designed to improve the quality and efficiency of government agencies by developing the effectiveness and professionalism of managers.
“I am grateful and proud to serve in a community where the Board of Commissioners invest in its leaders,” said Stewart Stanley. “The skills acquired from the Certified Public Manager program will position me to lead more effectively and efficiently while serving the citizens of Douglas County.”
The Carl Vinson Institute of Government at the University of Georgia states this is an intensive muti-part program where participants learn about themselves, their organizations and how to lead and manage more effectively.
“We are proud of the hard work and dedication Deputy County Administrator Perry and Assistant County Administrator Stewart Stanley have put forth to accomplish this feat while still working in their existing roles,” Douglas County Commission Chair, Dr. Romona Jackson Jones said. “I have the utmost confidence, their skills acquired through their educational advancement opportunity will benefit us as a government and all citizens of Douglas County.”
Individuals completing the prestigious 300-hour program receive a Public Manager Certificate from the University of Georgia. As a certification program, the requirements include active participation in each class, completion of out-of-class assignments and projects, and full attendance.
