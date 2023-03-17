DOUNWS-03-18-23 PETERSON

The lawyer for Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson said some or all of the Judicial Qualifications Commission charges against her could be dropped after a state Supreme Court ruling in a similar case earlier this week.

A Judicial Qualifications Commission hearing for Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson planned for Friday was postponed Thursday after a state Supreme Court ruling in another similar case earlier this week.

Peterson, a first-term judge, faces 50 charges from the JQC for misconduct, including several alleged offenses that took place before she took the bench in January of 2021.

