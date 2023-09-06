Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson spent Tuesday and Wednesday defending ethics charges before the Judicial Qualifications Commission Hearing Panel at the Fulton County Courthouse.
In her opening arguments, JQC Director Courtney Veal acknowledged that judges are free to have social media accounts and go to bars, as Peterson is accused of.
“Judges must act at all times in a manner that promote public confidence,” Veal said. “Judges should expect some restriction that other lay people won’t have.”
Veal contends that Peterson promoted an advertisement for play on her personal and probate court social media platforms by using hashtags to identify herself as a judge.
During testimony, Peterson said the posts weren’t advertisements, and that she was just letting people know she was in the play.
“Judge Peterson doesn’t care what she does, she does what she wants to do,” Veal said. “It is never her fault. Nothing you put on social media is private.”
Peterson’s attorney Lester Tate said the JQC is trying to overturn the “will of the Douglas County” voters by removing her from office.
“Judge Peterson is the first African-American and first attorney to be elected probate judge,” Tate said in his opening statements. “These are more than complaints, they are more like opposition research. People are not offended by Judge Peterson as a judge, but because she holds office.”
Peterson faces 40 total ethics charges from the JQC. If found guilty, she could be removed from office.
Once testimony started, she was grilled on her social media posts and for jailing a citizen for contempt who was trying to make a change to her birth certificate.
The hearing panel of Judge Robert McBurney, who is presiding officer, attorney member Dax Lopez and citizen member Richard Hyde, seemed to take exception with Peterson’s decision to put the woman in jail.
Hyde asked Peterson why she didn’t try to resolve the issue in a different manner.
Peterson said the document the woman was using to change the birth certificate was a “fraudulent document.”
The hearing panel referred to it as an “incorrect document” during the hearing Wednesday.
“You have shifted your words a lot,” McBurney said.
Peterson admitted she probably could have handled the situation differently.
“I’m learning and growing,” Peterson said. “I’m making better decisions. If I had an opportunity to do again, I would give her a chance to present a legal document.”
On several occasions, the hearing panel chastised Peterson for some of the decisions referred to in the JQC charges.
“It is like this game you are playing,” McBurney said.
There will be two more days of testimony in the case against Peterson on Sept. 14-15.
