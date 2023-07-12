After rejecting Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson’s motion to have more ethics charges dropped, the Judicial Qualifications Commission on Monday set a Sept. 5 hearing date.
Peterson must now appear before a JQC Hearing Panel to answer 40 allegations of alleged judicial misconduct.
She originally had 50 charges, but 10 were dropped during a previous hearing by the JQC after determining they happened before she ran and was elected to the bench in 2020.
Peterson’s first term on the bench has been mired in controversy over alleged judicial misconduct, ranging from social media solicitation of money to having a citizen arrested over a birth certificate.
Peterson’s attorney Lester Tate didn’t respond to an email from the Sentinel seeking comment on the September hearing.
However, he told Fox 5 Atlanta in an interview that aired Monday that, “We contend that even if everything they say is true, it’s still not a disciplinary offense.”
Tate is a former chairman of the JQC.
The JQC’s ruling Monday rejecting her request to drop all charges was another legal setback for Peterson.
In May, she was ordered to pay nearly $40,000 to her homeowners association for filing an unwarranted lawsuit.
Visiting Superior Court Judge Richard Sutton issued a nine-page ruling filed May 9 in response to Peterson’s July 13, 2021, lawsuit against the Silver Creek Ranch Homeowners Association.
Sutton ordered Peterson to pay $39,478 in legal fees and expenses incurred by the HOA.
“Plaintiff (Peterson) did not assert any credible or viable legal basis or citation of authority to expect the Court to determine the claims were anything other than derivative,” Sutton wrote in his ruling.
Even as the Peterson was facing the 40 allegations, the JQC was looking to launch another investigation against Peterson.
On May 31, JQC Chief Investigator John Gosart sent a letter to the county’s Chief Financial Officer Ramona Bivins requesting financial records/statements from the judge’s purchase card (commonly referred to as a P-card).
The request also asked for all reimbursement requests made by Peterson between Jan. 1, 2021 through May 1, 2023.
Peterson was never issued a P-card from the county.
County spokesman Bill Crane said in an email that the, “Probate Judge and court, in our understanding, have a corporate credit card program in place, but are not using P-Cards (purchasing cards) and are not a part of the county program”.
The county suspended its P-card use while the Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation into possible misuse of the program.
The findings of the investigation have been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Peterson is up for reelection next year.
Current Chief Assistant Solicitor General Valerie Vie has already announced she will run for the position.
