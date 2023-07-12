DOUNWS-07-13-23 PETERSON

Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson will face 40 allegations of alleged judicial misconduct on Sept. 5 in front of the Judicial Qualifications Commission Hearing Panel.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

After rejecting Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson’s motion to have more ethics charges dropped, the Judicial Qualifications Commission on Monday set a Sept. 5 hearing date.

Peterson must now appear before a JQC Hearing Panel to answer 40 allegations of alleged judicial misconduct.