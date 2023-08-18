For the second time in three months, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson and ordered her to pay attorney’s fees.
In a ruling on Aug. 4, Senior Judge G. Grant Brantley dismissed a defamation lawsuit Peterson filed against a neighbor. Peterson filed the lawsuit against Tammy Tatum, who she had served with on their subdivision homeowners association board. Brantley ordered Peterson to pay Tatum’s $6,496.29 in attorney’s fees by Aug. 24.
Brantley also denied Peterson’s request to have Tatum pay her attorney’s fees. The defamation lawsuit stems from a March 2022 HOA meeting. Peterson claimed Tatum made defamatory statements regarding ethics charges brought against Peterson by the state’s Judicial Qualifications Commission during an HOA meeting attended by several neighbors.
Peterson is currently facing 40 ethics charges from the JQC. During the March 2022 HOA meeting, Peterson alleged in the complaint that Tatum ‘rudely and maliciously interrupted her and starting yelling profanities’ at her. The exchange was caught on video, and was aired by a local television newscast during a report on Peterson’s pending ethics charges.
Peterson also put Tatum’s comments in the lawsuit. “Defendant Tatum verbally, falsely and maliciously stated to Plaintiff Peterson: ‘You’re going to follow the law, do what the Supreme Court tells you to do. … How about you pay attention to that … while you stole the $70,000 from your plaintiffs; give them they money, give them they money, give them they money!’ ”
Tatum denied Peterson’s allegations in an answer filed 10 days after the complaint.
Douglas County Superior Court Judge Cynthia Adams and Chief Judge William H. ‘Beau’ McClain recused themselves from the case.
In another case in late May, a judge ordered Peterson to pay $39,478 in legal fees and expenses to her HOA for filing an unwarranted lawsuit.
Visiting Superior Court Judge Richard Sutton issued a nine-page ruling filed May 9 in response to Peterson’s July 13, 2021, lawsuit against the Silver Creek Ranch Homeowners Association.
“Plaintiff (Peterson) did not assert any credible or viable legal basis or citation of authority to expect the Court to determine the claims were anything other than derivative,” Sutton wrote in his ruling. Sutton also wrote that Peterson had no legal basis to bring the lawsuit against the HOA. He indicated that Peterson should have known the case had no legal standing.
“Plaintiff knowingly and brazenly filed this lawsuit asserting derivative claims directly against the Association without complying with the statutorily mandated process and ignored relevant case law clearly confirming these sorts of claims are derivative and not direct,” Sutton wrote.
Peterson is scheduled to be back in court Sept. 5 to face the ethics charges brought on by the JQC.
The JQC had originally filed 50 charges but dropped 10 of them after a Georgia Supreme Court decision in the case against state Court of Appeals Judge Christian Coomer.
In the Coomer case, the Supreme Court ruled that the “Code of Judicial Conduct plainly applies only to conduct by judges and judicial candidates while they are judges or judicial candidates.”
The JQC had determined that those 10 dropped allegations against Peterson took place before she took the bench in January of 2021.
If she is found guilty on the 40 remaining charges, Peterson could face possible removal from the bench.
Earlier this week, the Supreme Court removed Coomer from the state Court of Appeals in a unanimous decision.
The justices upheld the recommendation of the JQC hearing panel, which found Coomer’s misuse of campaign funds and dealings with a client before he became a judge undermined public confidence.
In addition to the ethics charges, Peterson is also being investigated by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Peterson is named in two separate subpoenas issued in June, one asking for her bank records and credit card statements related to her county-issued credit card and another asking for her signed oath of office as well as the signed oath of office for County Commissioner Kelly Robinson.
Travel records for Robinson, former Deputy County Administrator Fredrick Perry, Chief Information Officer Alex Betancourt and Procurement Director LaTonya Ammons and bank records related to all county-issued purchasing cards were also subpoenaed by the GBI.
“There has been no willful misuse of any probate accounts by the Probate Judge and she has been willing to cooperate with any and all criminal agencies, but has been contacted by none except for the GBI who advised the Probate’s attorney that there was no concern,” Peterson wrote in an email to the Sentinel.
