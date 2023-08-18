For the second time in three months, a judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson and ordered her to pay attorney’s fees.

In a ruling on Aug. 4, Senior Judge G. Grant Brantley dismissed a defamation lawsuit Peterson filed against a neighbor. Peterson filed the lawsuit against Tammy Tatum, who she had served with on their subdivision homeowners association board. Brantley ordered Peterson to pay Tatum’s $6,496.29 in attorney’s fees by Aug. 24.