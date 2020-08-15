The Douglas County Board of Commissioners’ 32.96% proposed tax rate increase is meeting strong opposition from some county homeowners.
An online petition started by Michael James had garnered nearly 5,000 signatures by Friday.
The BOC will hold public hearings on the proposed hike during three virtual meetings. The first two hearings will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The third hearing will be held Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. with a vote to follow after the public hearing.
Residents will have a chance to voice their concerns over the proposed tax rate increase by registering with the county clerk.
The meeting is expected to draw much debate among citizens and BOC members. There were 4,989 signatures on the petition entitled “Say No to Douglas County GA 33% Property Tax Increase” on change.org website late Friday afternoon.
“I see the texts, emails and calls from the citizens,” Commissioner Henry Mitchell said.
“My email and voicemail box is full,” Commissioner Ann Guider said. “We can’t kick people while they are down.”
The Board of Education and Douglasville City Council are also looking at tax rate increases. The BOE is proposing lowering its maintenance and operations millage rate from 19.65 mills to 19.60, which still amounts to a 5.31% tax rate increase.
The BOE will hold its first two public hearings on the tax rate hike Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. The final hearing is set for Aug. 24 at 8 a.m., which is when the school board also plans to adopt the millage rate.
And the Douglasville City Council discussed at Thursday’s work session increasing its tax rate by 5.15% over the rollback rate, with hearings tentatively planned for Aug. 27 at 11 a.m and 6 p.m. and the final hearing tentatively planned for Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.
Douglas County is not alone in the economic situation.
Across the country, state and local governments are scrambling to raise money during the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.
However, Mitchell said the county’s financial problems can’t entirely be blamed on the pandemic.
“I wasn’t in favor of this budget when it was passed,” Mitchell said. “I told madam chair that it was too aggressive. It looked good on paper but I didn’t think it would make it through.”
Guider said all government departments need to cut back.
“I’m used to all the government departments working together, but that is not the case now,” she said. “Everybody is not cooperating, and I don’t know why. You just got to get tough.”
There have been signs of recovery in the economic with the news last week that for the first time there were under 1 million new workers applying for unemployment benefits.
Several governments have proposed increasing property taxes, as well as wealth taxes, to fill budget shortfalls.
Mitchell said he is looking into other options to offset the revenue shortfall.
“We have to look at other means,” Mitchell said. “Raising the taxes is the easy way out. I’m not saying no or yes, right now, we just had to put something on the table.”
Mitchell said salary reductions “across the board” should be considered. He also said employee furloughs will also be considered.
“We have some things in the works,” he said.
Guider, who also opposed the current budget, said there are some items in it that never should have been. She said the $2.4 million for economic development represents about a half mill.
“This is not the time and place for that,” she said. “That is some pork that should not have been in there. There are some things the commissioners will have to cut on their end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.