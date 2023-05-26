DOUNWS-05-27-23 PHIL MILLER

Former sheriff Phil Miller is calling for all citizens to work together as he takes over as Douglas County commission chairman.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

Phil Miller continues to pledge that he will work for “all the citizens” of Douglas County as the newly-appointed chair of the Board of Commissioners.

Miller, the former longtime sheriff, reiterated his commitment in a post on his personal Facebook page.

