Phil Miller continues to pledge that he will work for “all the citizens” of Douglas County as the newly-appointed chair of the Board of Commissioners.
Miller, the former longtime sheriff, reiterated his commitment in a post on his personal Facebook page.
He was responding to a statement released by the Douglas County Democratic Committee that questioned Gov. Brian Kemp’s decision to appoint the former sheriff to the seat.
The organization’s statement called Kemp’s decision “a Jim Crow style overthrow” in the seven-paragraph response.
“I thought it was an attack on me,” Miller said Thursday in a phone interview with the Sentinel. “A lot of what it said, most of it, is not true. My record stands for itself. They twisted what they could twist.”
Miller served as sheriff from 2000-2016 when he retired. He had been an employee of the DCSO since 1973.
Miller, who ran as a Republican during his tenure as sheriff, was appointed chair to replace the suspended Romona Jackson Jones.
Jones has been indicted on bid rigging charges and making false statements to state investigators.
“Douglas County is a solidly BLUE county, where Democrats win by wide margins,” the statement from local Democrats read. “It is not what it was a few years or a few decades ago. The demographics have changed. We’ve built a community where people (black, brown, and white) feel welcome and heard.”
Miller is calling on the citizens to work together and find common ground.
With the appointment of Miller, there are now two Republicans and two Democrats on the BOC.
Ricky Dobbs, who was appointed by Kemp to replace Henry Mitchell as the District 1 commissioner, calls himself an independent.
“I’m trying to help the community,” Miller said. “My job is to look out for all the citizens. If we work together, we can find common ground, and move forward.”
The statement from the Douglas Democrats called Miller a “disgraced, former Republican sheriff.”
Miller said he respects people’s differences.
“I would have loved to sat down, and talked to them,” Miller said. “I represent everybody. Whether they like it or not, I will be here for at least the next year and a half.”
Miller said he realizes that several people in his administration are Democrats.
He said it is key to build mutual trust.
“I trust them as long as they do the right thing,” Miller said. “I haven’t fired anybody. I just want everybody to work and get the job done.”
Restoring the public trust in the administration is what Miller views as a top priority.
“Everybody is innocent until proven guilty, I truly believe that,” he said. “I want to improve the reputation of the elected officials. I want us to be held accountable to the citizens of Douglas County. I want us to think of the citizens, and not about ourselves when we spend the county money. I want us to do what is right. I don’t want us to do anything unethical or illegal.”
The first BOC meeting with Miller as chair will be June 5 at 10 a.m. in Citizens Hall at the courthouse.
