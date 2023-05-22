Megan Danielle Phillips finished runner-up on “American Idol” as the season finale wrapped up Sunday night.
For weeks, Phillips captured the hearts of many from her Douglasville hometown as she competed for the title.
The Douglas County High graduate received great reviews from the judges during the final night of competition.
Iam Tongi, an 18-year-old from Hawaii, won the title.
Voting began as the live show kicked off and after each finalist sang two songs, the early votes from viewers — online, via app and via text — determined who would come in third place. The final votes between the last two contestants were tabulated during the last commercial break of the night, with the winner announced live on ABC by host Ryan Seacrest minutes before the show’s close.
It was a night where Douglas County was in the national spotlight as a result of Phillips.
ABC packed the three-hour singing competition with celebrity performances, including songs by all three judges — Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
Phillips returned home to Douglas County last week to film a segment for the show.
She was given proclamations, roses and a key to the city by local officials.
Phillips gave a live performance at Douglas County High during the visit, which also included a parade down Church Street.
She visited a former elementary and middle school as part of the filming segments.
“As far as I’m concerned, we have three number ones on at that stage,” Richie said.
Perry told Phillips that she has found herself through this competition, and Bryan told her he’s never heard her miss a note or make a bad vocal choice during the entire season, but that he wants to make sure she also just has fun as she moves forward in her career.
